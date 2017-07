Official: Sassuolo sign Bandinelli

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo have officially signed 22-year-old creative midfielder Filippo Bandinelli as a free agent.

The trequartista came up through the Fiorentina youth academy and spent the last two years on loan in Serie B with Latina.

His contract was allowed to expire and he has now signed on for the Neroverdi.

Last season Bandinelli contributed four assists in 30 Serie B games for Latina.

He has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Mapei Stadium.

Image via sassuolocalcio.it