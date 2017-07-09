Rudiger: 'Chelsea step forward'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger said goodbye to Roma fans on social media after completing his Chelsea transfer. “Antonio Conte and his style of defending will be the next step forward for me.”

The centre-back put pen to paper on a five-year contract after this morning’s medical, moving to London for €35m plus €4m bonuses.

“Hi guys, I just signed for @chelseaFC,” wrote Rudiger on Instagram.

“The farewell is not easy for me because I really enjoyed playing for @officialasroma with its supporters and I made a lot of friends in the team.

“But when I heard of the offer of @chelseaFC I had to think about it and I realized that in life you never know if you'll get a second chance.

“For me the Premier League is the most challenging league in the world and Chelsea with Antonio Conte and his style of defending will be the next step forward for me...

“Nevertheless, I also want to take this opportunity to thank the whole Roma staff & all the fans and my teammates for their support in 2 amazing years in Rome! #Grazie #ThankYou #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #Rome #London”