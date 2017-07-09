NEWS
Sunday July 9 2017
Muriel arrives for Sevilla medical
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel has arrived to complete his transfer to Sevilla for €20m plus incentives.

The Colombia international will become the Spanish club’s most expensive ever signing, as this sum includes a 20 per cent cut of any future transfer.

According to reports in Spain today, the contract will include a €50m release clause.

Muriel stopped for a series of selfies with excited fans who greeted him at the airport this afternoon.

He is expected to undergo a medical tomorrow morning and sign the deal.

