Strootman: 'Hope last Roma goodbye'

By Football Italia staff

Kevin Strootman sent a clear message to Roma when saluting new Chelsea signing Antonio Rudiger. “I hope this will be the last goodbye of the summer.”

This afternoon, Rudiger completed his transfer to Stamford Bridge for €35m plus €4m in performance-related bonuses.

“Good luck to my bro @toniruediger at his new club,” wrote midfielder Strootman on Instagram.

“I’m gonna miss our fights in the training sessions and our discussions in the dressingroom. But especially we are gonna miss you on the pitch.

“Ps I hope that this will be the last goodbye of this summer.”

Roma have already sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool and Leandro Paredes to Zenit, while Mario Rui is heading to Napoli tomorrow.

Wojciech Szczesny returned to Arsenal after a two-year loan.