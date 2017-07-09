Pioli: 'Right Fiorentina enthusiasm'

By Football Italia staff

New Fiorentina Coach Stefano Pioli believes his players have “the right enthusiasm and we can’t wait to get started.”

The Viola made a number of big sales over the summer, with Borja Valero heading to Inter tomorrow and Federico Bernardeschi putting in a transfer request.

“I salute all the Viola fans and urge those of us watching from home to come here to Moena, because there’s a pleasant environment and we still don’t have the tension that can affect us during a campaign,” Pioli told Viola Channel.

“We are happy with the number of fans already here. The lads arrived with the right enthusiasm and we can’t wait to get started.

“The squad isn’t complete yet, as we’re still waiting for those who were on international duty, but the structures at the training ground are excellent and we are doing really well.”

Fiorentina are also taking a page out of Napoli’s book and letting players cool down tired leg muscles in the mountain stream.

“We are using every strategy possible, because the fitness work will intensify over the next few days. Every now and then we’ll take a dip in the stream, while on other occasions we’ll use ice.”