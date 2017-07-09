NEWS
Sunday July 9 2017
Nice 'won't sell Seri'
By Football Italia staff

Roma and Arsenal need to give up on Jean-Michael Seri, because “Nice are not going to sell him,” said FIFA agent Oscar Damiani.

There have been repeated stories about the two clubs going for the midfielder, who turns 26 later this month.

“I know that Seri will remain in Nice, because they are not going to sell him,” Damiani told TMW Radio this afternoon.

He visited Roma’s summer training camp at Pinzolo and was also asked about links with former Olympique Lyonnais winger Rachid Ghezzal.

“There are no negotiations right now, but he’s a free agent, so we’ll have to see what happens.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies