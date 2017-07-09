Nice 'won't sell Seri'

By Football Italia staff

Roma and Arsenal need to give up on Jean-Michael Seri, because “Nice are not going to sell him,” said FIFA agent Oscar Damiani.

There have been repeated stories about the two clubs going for the midfielder, who turns 26 later this month.

“I know that Seri will remain in Nice, because they are not going to sell him,” Damiani told TMW Radio this afternoon.

He visited Roma’s summer training camp at Pinzolo and was also asked about links with former Olympique Lyonnais winger Rachid Ghezzal.

“There are no negotiations right now, but he’s a free agent, so we’ll have to see what happens.”