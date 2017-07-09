Genoa get Spolli and Zukanovic

By Football Italia staff

Genoa are busy revamping their defence after signing Nicolas Spolli from Chievo with Ervin Zukanovic on the way.

The Grifone are in a period of profound change following a dismal season that saw them flirt with relegation.

Spolli had his medical yesterday and signed the one-year contract today, being a free agent after his experience with Chievo.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zukanovic will also be coming to Genoa this summer.

He’ll arrive on loan with an option to buy for €1.2m.

Bosnia-Herzegovina international Zukanovic is owned by Roma and spent last season on loan with Atalanta.

It’s a return to Marassi for the 30-year-old, who played for Sampdoria in 2015-16.