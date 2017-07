Borja Valero arrives for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero has arrived in Milan and will undergo his Inter medical tomorrow, completing a transfer from Fiorentina for €5.5m plus bonuses.

The midfielder was photographed entering the hotel with his wife.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the medical tests will be performed on Monday and the he will sign a three-year contract.

The Viola should receive €5.5m plus another €1.5m in performance-related bonuses.

Borja Valero can then join his new teammates at the Brunico pre-season training camp.