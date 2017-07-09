Spalletti: 'Inter start from the back'

By Football Italia staff

Inter beat WSG Wattens 2-1 in a pre-season friendly. “I am very satisfied and it’s fundamental we play from the back,” said Luciano Spalletti.

The Nerazzurri were still without many top players in their training camp, but Andrea Pinamonti opened the scoring after 27 minutes with a strike from the edge of the box.

Simon Zangler had equalised for the Austrians on 75 minutes, but late on Matteo Rover’s header secured victory.

“I am very satisfied, especially in terms of effort, as we couldn’t expect more with the intense fitness training we’ve been doing,” the Coach told Inter Channel.

“The first games are needed so we can start talking about issues. The material is there. It’s fundamental that to control a game we play from the back, emerging with the ball, making forward passes in the central section gives many more solutions. That is what I will insist on after this.

“Andrea Ranocchia did really well and worked hard, he had the right intentions.”

Inter played with a 4-4-2 formation in the first half, then switched to 4-2-3-1 in the second.

Inter First Half: 1 Handanovic; 24 Murillo, 25 Miranda (C), 13 Ranocchia, 58 Sala; 11 Biabiany, 59 Emmers, 7 Kondogbia, 63 Rivas; 92 Baldini, 99 Pinamonti

Inter Second Half: 27 Padelli; 31 Vallietti, 13 Ranocchia, 61 Vanheusden, 63 Rivas; 59 Emmers, 74 Danso; 52 Rover, 73 Zaniolo, 38 Odgaard; 12 Longo