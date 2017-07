Official: Crotone sign Faraoni

By Football Italia staff

Crotone have officially signed Marco Davide Faraoni after he terminated his Udinese contract by mutual consent.

The midfielder put pen to paper on a new deal with the Calabrese club until June 2020.

Faraoni came up through the Inter youth academy, where he seemed destined for great things.

He rather lost his way during loan spells at Watford, Perugia and Novara.