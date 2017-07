Atalanta go for Inler

By Football Italia staff

Ex-Besiktas midfielder Gokhan Inler could return to Serie A with a new experience for Atalanta.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Swiss international is on Gian Piero Gasperini’s wish-list for their Europa League campaign.

The Bergamo boys were the surprise package of Serie A last season, securing fourth place.

Inler spent much of his career in Italy with Udinese and Napoli.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Besiktas expired.