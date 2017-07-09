Niang asks Raiola for Everton

By Football Italia staff

Milan striker M’Baye Niang is frustrated at the lack of options, but a reunion with agent Mino Raiola could send him to Everton.

The 22-year-old forward spent the last six months on loan at Watford with an option to buy for €18m.

He has now returned to base, but is not part of Coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans.

Although there have been links with Torino (and his old Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic) and Fenerbahce, he seems to want a Premier League return.

According to Calciomercato.com, Niang is therefore reuniting with former agent Raiola, who he had worked with early on in his career.

Raiola will attempt to steer the French striker towards a Premier League option, although Arsenal seem unlikely.

Instead, Everton are a strong possibility, especially after selling Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United – another Raiola player.