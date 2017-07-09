Juventus close on Szczesny

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are closer to former Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after he was left out of Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

The shot-stopper spent the last two seasons in Serie A on loan with the Giallorossi.

There have been persistent reports that Szczesny has already agreed a transfer to Juve, where he’ll start as understudy to Gigi Buffon before the Italian’s expected retirement in 2018.

According to the Corriere dello Sport and Sun Sport, the Bianconeri are hoping to finalise the deal next week.

A big clue came from the fact Szczesny has been left out of the squad for Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

The 27-year-old Poland international is under contract with the Gunners until June 2018.

Despite being just one year away from becoming a free agent, Arsenal want over €18m for Szczesny.