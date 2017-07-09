NEWS
Sunday July 9 2017
Paletta targets Valencia move
By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Gabriel Paletta has an offer from Torino, but is reportedly leaning towards Valencia instead.

The 31-year-old’s current contract expires in June 2018 and he has already been told there will be no renewal.

His agent therefore requested a transfer this summer and there was interest from Torino.

It would be a reunion with former Rossoneri tactician Sinisa Mihajlovic.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Italo-Argentine has already pledged his future to Valencia.

This would be Paletta’s first experience in Spain after Banfield, Liverpool, Boca Juniors, Parma and Atalanta.

