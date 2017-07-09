Insigne: 'Napoli have to start strong'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne described his “Scudetto dream” for Napoli and assured “we want to start strong this season, as we set some really good foundations.”

The local lad is the only genuine representative of his home town in the squad right now.

“We have the Scudetto dream, just as the Coach, our teammates and fans,” Insigne said at a Q&A during their pre-season training camp.

“We want to build on the latter part of last season, as we set some really good foundations. It’s still a little early to talk about the Scudetto, but we are ready.

“Being Neapolitan and wearing this shirt is indescribable. Every time you pull on the jersey, you feel it the same way. I am always a little more fired up when playing at the San Paolo.

“I hope we can repay the faith of the fans and bring victory to Napoli. This season we want to start strong.”

The Partenopei also gained confidence despite their Champions League Round of 16 exit to eventual winners Real Madrid.

“We proved that we were a great side against Real Madrid, giving our all over two legs. That defeat actually gave us tremendous strength for the final months of the season.

“You fans only see a striker when he scores a goal, but I was doing a lot of work helping out in defence too. I started scoring again and people thought I’d changed something, but at the end of the day the important thing is for the team to win.”