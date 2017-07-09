NEWS
Sunday July 9 2017
Inter bid up to €20m for Dalbert
By Football Italia staff

Inter are offering €15m plus €5m bonuses for Dalbert and hope Nice will lower their €30m asking price amid Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City interest.

The 23-year-old left-back has reportedly been calling Nice directors every day over the summer break to push through a move to Inter.

According to Sky Sport Italia, they hope this pressure can be enough to give them the upper hand in negotiations.

The offer on the table is €15m plus performance-related bonuses of up to €5m.

It’s a tough situation, because his contract has a release clause for €30m and runs to June 2021.

There is also interest from Premier League outfits Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

