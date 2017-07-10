Sassuolo react to Berardi, Defrel rumours

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo say they will listen to offers for Domenico Berardi and that Roma “know our demands” for Gregoire Defrel.

Berardi and Defrel have been heavily linked with Roma, who appointed former Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco earlier in the summer, but CEO Giovanni Carnevali made it clear the Neroverdi would not be held to ransom over the pair.

“We’d like Berardi, Defrel and Acerbi to stay, but their desire, enthusiasm and belief in the project is very important to us,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“We won’t force anyone to stay, but it’s clear that bids must be consistent [with our demands].

“Possible that Domenico leaves? I hope he stays and I don’t mean just him.

“We’re always ready to talk to anyone. While all this is happening, he’s back training with the team, as are the others.

They’ve started working again while the club are doing their job.

“Roma asked about Gregoire and we’ll see what can be done: they know our demands and we consider them to be reasonable.

“Acerbi? Francesco is very important to us. We didn’t accept Galatasaray’s offer.

“We’d like him to stay, but we still have solutions for the role, from [Gian Marco] Ferrari to [Timo] Letschert.

“I’m not thinking about any replacements. Risk of igniting a tug of war? There mustn’t be controversy, but I don’t think so.

“These things are fairly simple and we’re dealing with professionals.

“Everyone does their bit: the players were aware of the consequences and accepted the economic conditions when they signed their contracts. The agreements were two-way.”