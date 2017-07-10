NEWS
Monday July 10 2017
Inter swoop for ‘new Caldara’?
By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Atalanta centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, described as ‘the new Mattia Caldara’.

According to Calciomercato.com, the deal is done and Bastoni will be loaned back to Atalanta next season, in similar vein to Caldara’s move to Juventus.

The 18-year-old made four appearances for the Orobici’s first team last season and is an Italy Under-18 international.

A previous report suggested the Beneamata had a €10m bid for Bastoni accepted by Atalanta.

He would be the second teenager to join Inter this summer after midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

