‘Montolivo will surprise everyone’

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Montolivo’s agent claims the Milan midfielder “will surprise everyone” next season as “he’s paid the price for a dark period” in the club’s history.

Montolivo spent most of last season out with knee ligament damage but has regained his fitness in time for the upcoming campaign.

His return coincides with Milan’s mass spending spree and renewed doubts over his suitability, but Giovanni Branchini is nonetheless backing the 32-year-old to “come in handy”.

“Riccardo will come in handy for Montella,” the representative told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In recent years, more than the injuries, he’s paid the price for the failures of a dark period [in Milan’s history].

“He came after the departures of Ibra and Thiago Silva and, like everyone else, he was questioned.

“The fans aren’t rational in their thinking, they want results and entertainment.

“Imagine being a ‘regista’ [deep-lying midfielder] and having to adapt to being a defensive midfielder.

“I’m sure he’ll be a pleasant surprise for everyone, starting with his Coach.”