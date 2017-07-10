Vieri gives Serie A predictions

By Football Italia staff

Christian Vieri claims Juventus will win Serie A again next season, Inter can go back to being their old selves and that Milan lack champions.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport for its Monday edition, Vieri also admitted Napoli were missing “cynicism and consistency”, “I can’t imagine” Roma without Francesco Totti and that the transfer market was “boring”.

"Which Serie A will it be next season? I’m afraid it’ll be unchanged. Juve will win it again and the others will chase them,” began the former Italy striker.

“Of course, we’re only in early July and there’s still time for clubs to make good signings and try to close the gap on the Bianconeri.

“We’ll see, but like I said, I’m afraid there’ll be no great emotions [in the title race].

“The Champions League, is there a curse? I honestly see it differently. Juve are a great club and to reach the Final twice in three years means you’re a great team.

“After that, you also need a bit of luck and Juve played two of the best teams on each occasion.

“I think that just getting there is a great achievement and a good starting point for them to get even better.

“Inter ready to challenge with Suning? They will be, but they’ll have to work hard in the market and try to buy important players, who can make the difference.

“But certainly, their base, especially in an economic sense, seems to be solid and concrete, and this is an excellent starting point for them to look to the future with confidence.

“Perhaps they won’t be able to compete straight away, but I think they can go back to being the Inter we all remember in the near future.

“Regarding Milan, I have a few more doubts. They’ve signed a good striker, Andre Silva, who I like, but I don’t see them bringing in the top players they need to get [back near the top] and stay there.

“It’s clear that the club are doing what they can and what their finances allow, so [the new signings] need time to settle and develop both awareness and familiarity with a glorious brand like that of Milan, but in order to win, you need champions.

“Napoli? I don’t think they’ll change very much. They must make a leap in quality if they are to compete and aim for the top.

“Still, they’re a great team that play good football and have fun. Perhaps they lack the right dosage of ruthlessness and consistency. If they get them, it can really make a difference.

“Roma without Totti? I can’t imagine it, it’s difficult. Without their No 10 on the pitch, it’ll be another Roma.

“Time passes, and sooner or later we all stop, but it’s clear that the first season will mark the beginning of a new era that we can’t ignore or not notice.

“What do I think of the transfer market? It’s boring. For some years now, unfortunately, in Italy, there’s no longer any big business like in the past.”