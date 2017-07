Inter to bid €60m for Nainggolan?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly ready to offer as much as €60m for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter’s interest in Nainggolan has “intensified” in the last few hours.

Consequently, the newspaper believes the Nerazzurri are prepared to bid between €55m and €60m for the Belgian.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti spoke highly of his former player at a Press conference on Sunday, while Nainggolan himself appeared to throw his future in doubt on social media.