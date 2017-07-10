Official: Torino send back Carlao

By Football Italia staff

Torino have confirmed that defender Carlao has returned to Cypriot champions APOEL on loan.

Carlao joined Torino from APOEL back in January but made just four appearances for the Granata, with his last performance coming in a 5-0 hammering by Napoli.

A statement on Toro’s official website read: “Torino Football Club announce that they have temporarily given, with an option to buy, the sporting rights of footballer Carlos Roberto da Cruz Junior to APOEL Nicosia.”

Although there is no mention of length for the 31-year-old’s loan, it is likely to be a season-long arrangement.