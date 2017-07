Marseille turn down Gabigol?

By Football Italia staff

Olympique Marseille have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Inter attacker Gabriel Barbosa on loan.

According to L’Equipe, Inter offered Gabigol to Marseille, but neither sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta nor Coach Rudi Garcia – formerly of Roma – felt the Brazilian fit into the team’s system.

The 20-year-old’s future remains up in the air, with Coach Luciano Spalletti yet to state whether the player will figure in his plans for the Nerazzurri.