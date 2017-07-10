Cassano set for Verona

By Football Italia staff

Former Sampdoria attacker Antonio Cassano will reportedly complete a free transfer to Serie A new boys Verona on Monday afternoon.

According to Sky Sport Italia via Tuttosport, Cassano is “on the verge” of returning to the Italian top flight with Verona.

The broadcaster explains the 34-year-old will undergo a medical, before signing his Gialloblu contract.

Cassano, who scored 10 goals in 39 caps for Italy and also played for the likes of Roma, Milan and Inter, did not make any official appearances last season due to a dispute with Samp.

The development comes just a month after Verona denied their interest in signing the forward.

He now looks set to reunite with ex-Blucerchiati strike partner Giampaolo Pazzini.