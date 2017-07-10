Pioli: I’ll talk to Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli says “I was promised a competitive team” by Fiorentina and that he will talk to Milan target Nikola Kalinic in due course.

Kalinic is on record as stating he wants to join Milan and that his cycle with Fiorentina is over, but Pioli remains hopeful about coaching the striker next season.

“I was promised a competitive team. [Vitor] Hugo and [Bruno] Gaspar have made a great impression,” the former Inter boss was quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Kalinic? I expect him at our training camp and I’m waiting to talk to him and understand his motivations.

“Saponara? He had a small problem and I hope to have him back soon. He needs to make the most of his potential.”