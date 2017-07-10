NEWS
Monday July 10 2017
Medel close to Tigres, but…
By Football Italia staff

Gary Medel’s representatives confirm the Inter man is close to joining Mexican side Tigres but insist “anything can happen” still.

Links between Medel and Tigres first emerged on Sunday, but while the Chilean defender-midfielder’s camp corroborated the rumours to an extent, they made it clear talk of a medical was premature.

“Gary’s still on holiday, but in the meantime, the details of his contract are being ironed out so it can be approved by both parties,” they told El Mercurio.

“Consideration is being given to some conditions needed to ratify the agreement, but until that happens, anything can happen.”

