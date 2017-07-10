Juve miss out on Ceballos

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are set to miss out on Dani Ceballos as Real Betis confirm “we’re talking to Real Madrid” about the midfielder.

Juve reportedly met Madrid’s offer of €20m for Ceballos, despite it being €5m more than his release clause, but Betis President Angel Haro admitted the Spain Under-21 international was likely to join Los Blancos “shortly”.

“Ceballos has rejected our offer of a renewal,” he said at a Press conference, as per Tuttomercatoweb.

“We’re talking to Real Madrid and there’ll be some important news shortly.”