Juventus are set to miss out on Dani Ceballos as Real Betis confirm “we’re talking to Real Madrid” about the midfielder.
Juve reportedly met Madrid’s offer of €20m for Ceballos, despite it being €5m more than his release clause, but Betis President Angel Haro admitted the Spain Under-21 international was likely to join Los Blancos “shortly”.
“Ceballos has rejected our offer of a renewal,” he said at a Press conference, as per Tuttomercatoweb.
“We’re talking to Real Madrid and there’ll be some important news shortly.”