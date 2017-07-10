Perotti ‘won’t ask for Totti’s 10’

By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti insists that while “I’ve always liked” Roma’s No 10 jersey, “I’d never ask for it” out of respect for Francesco Totti.

Roma’s No 10 shirt is vacant following Totti’s departure at the end of last season, but Perotti suggested the number should be retired, as much as the Argentine would like to take it on.

“Wearing No 10? Of course I’d like to, it’s a number that I’ve always liked, but I think that jersey will always be Francesco’s,” he said at a Press cnference.

“I don’t know if anyone else could ever wear it, but I’d never ask for it. It’d seem like a lack of respect to me.”