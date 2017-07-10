NEWS
Monday July 10 2017
Perotti ‘won’t ask for Totti’s 10’
By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti insists that while “I’ve always liked” Roma’s No 10 jersey, “I’d never ask for it” out of respect for Francesco Totti.

Roma’s No 10 shirt is vacant following Totti’s departure at the end of last season, but Perotti suggested the number should be retired, as much as the Argentine would like to take it on.

“Wearing No 10? Of course I’d like to, it’s a number that I’ve always liked, but I think that jersey will always be Francesco’s,” he said at a Press cnference.

“I don’t know if anyone else could ever wear it, but I’d never ask for it. It’d seem like a lack of respect to me.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies