EDF slams Salah over Nainggolan

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco insists Roma “want to hold on to” Radja Nainggolan but has hit out at Mohamed Salah for lacking in “class”.

Salah appeared to encourage Nainggolan to leave Roma as he wrote “the time for Radja was now” on Kevin Strootman’s Instagram post, but Di Francesco made it clear the Giallorossi would try to keep the Belgian and that the Liverpool new boy should have “kept quiet”.

“I was a player, then a director, and now I’m very pleased to be Roma’s new Coach,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I must say that the fans’ affection helps in this new adventure.

“What am I working on? It always starts with attacking and defensive concepts, it’s the first thing. You try to give an impression and always be concise in both situations.

“There are a lot of big players here, but there are some other interesting lads that will be part of the squad next season.

“I’m making my evaluations, but at the same time I’m trying to prepare the ideas I have for our tour in America too.

“Florenzi? He’s already started complaining because he’s done too much! Jokes aside, he has great desire and it’s normal that he’s taking his time. It’s best to wait 15 days more than 15 days less.

“Can Gonalons play with De Rossi? Initially, no. He and De Rossi will play for the role of ‘regista’ with continuity. We want to have 22 starters and trying to have more competition in all positions.

“Pellegrini? He’s an all-rounder, a great midfielder who knows how to position himself, assist and score. He showed it at Sassuolo. His best quality is his ability to make himself available.

“I ask a lot for this characteristic, even from the big players because you can always improve in football.

“Nainggolan’s a top player and we want to hold on to him. It’s mine and the club’s objective and we’ll certainly have him at our training camp in the US.

“He has very important quality, he knows how to break up play and attack. These are qualities that a ‘mezzala’ must have.

“Salah’s comment? It wasn’t very classy. He wanted to go to the Premier League and could’ve kept quiet.

“Totti? He must decide what he wants to do, he’s big enough to figure out what’s best for him.

“Of course he can’t be the Coach here because I’m already in charge! That aside, if Francesco came to work with me, he’d add value.

“He can really help me to understand the [team’s] dynamics because he knows the characters of these players.

“Napoli? They have an identity and know what they want. For me, it’ll take longer to give an identity to Roma.

“We’ve changed more than Napoli, but this is not necessarily a disadvantage.

“Milan? They’ve made many signings, but the most important thing is the quality of the players.

“We’ll try to be competitive in the market like Milan. Inter? They’re also rebuilding. They certainly have an excellent Coach and this can help them fight near the top.

“Roma lack an alternative to Dzeko, two wingers, a left-back and a centre-back. We’re fine in midfield.”