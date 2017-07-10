Perisic to United this week?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England claim Manchester United are confident of agreeing a deal for Inter’s Ivan Perisic this week.

The Nerazzurri no longer have to sell the winger, having met their Financial Fair Play obligations with other sales.

Given the previous situation where they had to raise €30m to avoid sanctions, the Red Devils were only willing to offer that amount.

However, it appears manager Jose Mourinho is determined to have Perisic at Old Trafford, and the Independent says the English club are confident of getting a deal done.

It appears they are resigned to meeting the Beneamata’s asking price so will make a bid of £45-50m [€50-€56m].

Perisic has already agreed personal terms, so if a bid is accepted this week the deal could be done by the weekend.