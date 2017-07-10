Official: Valero joins Inter

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have officially confirmed that they have sold midfielder Borja Valero to Inter.

The Spaniard joined up with the Nerazzurri at their training camp this afternoon after a medical this morning, and it has now been confirmed that he has left the Viola.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that it has sold, outright, the player Borja Valero Iglesias to F.C. Internazionale Milano,” a statement announced.

“Fiorentina thanks Borja for five wonderful years together and wishes the Spanish midfielder the best fortune, in both a human and professional sense.”

It's expected the deal will be worth €5.5m plus another €1.5m in performance-related bonuses.

Valero's departure was a fractious affair, with the player claiming he was being forced out, and the club responding with a threat of legal action.

image via inter.it