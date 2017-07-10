Roma give Ponce to Lille

By Football Italia staff

Lille have officially confirmed the signing of Roma’s Ezequiel Ponce, on loan with an option to buy.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Spanish side Granada, scoring two goals in his 25 League appearances.

“Argentinian Under-20 international Ezequiel Ponce has joined LOSC,” a statement on the Dogues website announced.

"The young attacker has signed on loan for one season - with an option to buy - from AS Roma.

“It’s with great enthusiasm that Lille welcomes this young and talented striker today.”

Ponce also spoke to the French club’s website about his arrival.

“I’m happy to have joined LOSC. I come with great ambition and I intend to give the best of myself.

“I’m also delighted to be working with Marcelo Bielsa, who could Newell’s Old Boys, my first club, in the past. He’s a Coach who has proven he knows how to develop young players like me.

“I hope to progress and to score goals for the team.”

Ponce never actually played for the Giallorossi first team, having signed from Newell’s Old Boys for €4.2m in 2015.