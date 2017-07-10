Vecchi: ‘I gave Spalletti advice’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Vecchi reveals he gave Luciano Spalletti advice, having been Inter's caretaker Coach last season.

The Primavera boss filled-in for the remainder of the season after Stefano Pioli’s sacking, and has returned to his work with the youths after Spalletti’s appointment.

“Regardless of the success we achieved last season, the large number of approaches we’ve received for our players shows that we’ve done a great job,” Vecchi said in a Press conference from the pre-season training retreat today.

“We need to better our own achievements by testing ourselves again and refusing to rest on our laurels.

“The club wanted to extend my contract and I’m proud to be here. I’ve spoken with Spalletti about the first-team players I coached last year and, obviously, about the type of players we have in the Primavera.”