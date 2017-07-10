Preziosi: ‘I’ve sold Genoa’

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi reveals “I’ve sold the club” with the takeover to be confirmed “this week or early next week”.

The Grifone patron has come in for heavy criticism from fans in recent years, and it was reported earlier this month that he was in talks to sell.

“I’ve sold the club,” Preziosi told TeleNord in an interview which will be released in full later this evening.

“The signatures will arrive this week or early next week. By the next interview, I’ll no longer be President of Genoa.”