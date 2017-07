Cassano: ‘Happy to be at Verona’

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano is “happy to be at Verona” but hasn’t spoken to Giampaolo Pazzini yet.

The Italian international took his medicals with the club this afternoon, and will officially join the Butei in the coming hours.

He will reunited with Pazzini, with whom he had such a fruitful partnership at Sampdoria, after over 12 months without playing.

“I’m happy to be at Verona, but I haven’t heard from Pazzini yet,” Cassano told Sky.

“I’m happy to be here. Why Verona? It excited me a lot.”