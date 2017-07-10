NEWS
Monday July 10 2017
Official: Cassano joins Verona
By Football Italia staff

Verona have officially confirmed the signing of former Real Madrid and Milan forward Antonio Cassano.

The Italian international took his medical with the Butei earlier today, having been out of football for over 12 months as he was frozen out by Sampdoria.

“Hellas Verona announces that it has completed the signing of the footballer Antonio Cassano,” a statement on the club’s official website confirmed.

“The forward, after taking his medicals this afternoon, has left for Primiero to join the Gialloblu’s pre-season training camp.”

image via @hellasveronafc

