‘Napoli not thinking about Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho says Napoli “have to think about doing well, not Juventus” ahead of the Serie A season.

The Partenopei have run the champions close in the past two years, but the Bianconeri will enter the season looking to win the Scudetto for a seventh year running.

“Are they our main rivals?” Jorginho considered, speaking to Premium Sport.

“I don’t know, we have to think about doing well, not Juve. If we hadn’t dropped the points that we did away from home last year we could have aspired to something important.

“[Juventus Coach Massimiliano] Allegri says that to win Scudetti you need to pick up points in the dirty games where you don’t play well.

“It’s also a matter of mentality, but all I know is that we grew so much in the second half of last season and did better than anyone else.

“We have to start from that and try to win as many matches as possible, even if everything is reset, as it is at the start of the League every year.”

Maurizio Sarri’s men will also face a play-off to make it into the Champions League.

“The appointment with the Champions League play-off is crucial in every respect. It’s not easy, we’ve gone through in the past and we’ve been eliminated.

“We’re preparing in the best way for these games.”