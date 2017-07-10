Preziosi: ‘Lapadula best for Genoa’

By Football Italia staff

Enrico Preziosi gives more details on his Genoa sale, and says Milan’s Gianluca Lapadula is “the best striker for us”.

It was revealed earlier today that the Grifone patron will sell the club, with a deal to be concluded in the next two weeks.

“I can’t yet say whether it’s one buyer or two; or who it is,” Preziosi said in the full broadcast of his TeleNord interview.

“I promise I’ll do it when the deal is done, hopefully by the end of the week or at most the start of next week.

“The deal is aimed at improving the situation, I’m very calm. First comes Genoa, then everything else. To the fans I’d say don’t be divided over me.

“I don’t like the division between ‘Preziosi yes’ and ‘Preziosi no’. Presidents come and go, Genoa remains for centuries.

“Right now I’m looking for serious people to help the club, and these have proved that they’re serious.

“I’m sure I won’t be President anymore, at most I’ll look after the club if there are no signatures. At the start of the season I want to be a normal fan.”

Genoa are believed to be in talks for Milan pair Andrea Bertolacci and Gianluca Lapadula, and it appears the takeover won’t affect that.

“Bertolacci could arrive, but he costs a good few million, and that complicates the plans for his return. We have favourable accords with Milan, history tells you that.

“Lapadula is the best striker for us, and one of the best in Italy. We’ll try for him too.

“Does Ivan Juric want Ivan Radovanovic? I can confirm that, and I like him too. Chievo are a tough club but I hope he can come to Genoa.”