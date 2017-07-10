Cairo: ‘No Belotti offers’

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo says there have been no offers for Andrea Belotti, and reiterates his €100m release clause.

The Italian international has been heavily linked with Chelsea, after Manchester United beat the Blues to the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

However, there is a €100m release clause in Belotti’s contract, and the Granata are adamant they won’t sell for less than that.

“He has a €100m release clause,” Cairo reiterated, speaking to Sky.

“For now no-one has come in for him. I’m glad he’s with us and I hope he can stay.

“I want to understand his intentions, I’m happy for him to stay, not least because we’ve given up interesting options which didn’t reach the €100m clause.

“They weren’t real offers, but there were contacts. I don’t want to imagine a Toro without Il Gallo.

“Tonight I’ll have a meal with [Coach Sinisa] Mihajlovic and [sporting director Gianluca] Petrachi, we’ll talk about everything and you understand we also have to think about this possibility.

“The clause is there, but we have to understand what he thinks because it’s important for a player to stay with the desire to do well.

“I want to talk to him, I want a confirmation.

“I don’t think it’s possible to sell in Italy, where there isn’t even the clause. Andrea is an extraordinary lad, he has undeniable qualities.”