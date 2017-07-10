Juventus schedule Matuidi meeting

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will reportedly discuss Blaise Matuidi in a meeting with Mino Raiola this week.

The Bianconeri were on the verge of signing the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder last summer, but the French club pulled the plug at the last minute.

The Italian champions are still keen to sign a defensive midfielder, and Premium Sport reports that a meeting is scheduled this week to discuss Matuidi.

Juve had already agreed to meet his agent, Raiola, in Milan to talk about Moise Kean’s contract and they are also keen to make a move for the 30-year-old.

Matuidi’s contract with PSG expires next summer, so it’s thought a deal could be done for around €20m.