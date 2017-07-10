NEWS
Monday July 10 2017
Sky: Douglas Costa to Juventus done
By Football Italia staff

Sky Italia is reporting that Juventus have a deal for Douglas Costa, and he should arrive for his medical on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri have been in talks for the Brazilian since May, but there has been an acceleration in recent days.

Bayern Munich confirmed today that a deal was close, with reports this evening that general manager Giuseppe Marotta will be in Germany tomorrow to finalise the deal.

Now Sky is reporting that the two clubs have agreed a deal for the winger, based on a €6m loan with a €40m obligation to buy.

Douglas Costa had already agreed a deal with Juve, so he should take his medical in Turin on Wednesday.

Sky reiterates that Marotta will be in Germany tomorrow, along with intermediary Giovanni Branchini.

