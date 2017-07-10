NEWS
Monday July 10 2017
Juventus still want Bernardeschi?
By Football Italia staff

The arrival of Douglas Costa would not preclude Juventus signing Federico Bernardeschi, according to reports.

It’s expected the Bianconeri will complete a deal for Costa tomorrow, with the Bayern Munich winger to take his medical on Wednesday.

It was thought Fiorentina’s Bernardeschi was an alternative to the Brazilian, but Sky is reporting that Juve still want to close a deal for the Viola forward.

In addition, Juan Cuadrado is not for sale as they look to give Coach Max Allegri as many options as possible for his 4-2-3-1 shape.

The Turin club are also expected to submit an offer for Mattia De Sciglio, the Milan full-back, this week.

