Roma close to Nastasic

By Football Italia staff

Roma are believed to be very close to concluding a deal for Schalke defender Matija Nastasic.

The Giallorossi need defensive reinforcements, as Antonio Rudiger has signed for Chelsea and the Serbian has been identified as their top target.

Tonight Sky is reporting that an agreement is very close, with the Lupi confident of closing the deal.

Sporting director Monchi is still working to lower the €20m asking price, but the gap should be bridged with bonuses.