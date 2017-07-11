Nainggolan still waiting for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan is still waiting for his new Roma contract, with Inter waiting in the wings with a €50m bid, reports suggest.

The midfielder turned down a move to Chelsea last summer, and it was expected that his salary would be increased as a reward for his loyalty.

However, over a year later there has been no announcement on a renewal, and Gazzetta dello Sport believes Nainggolan is becoming frustrated.

The Belgian international currently earns €3.2m per season, with bonuses taking that to €4m.

It was promised that his new deal would take him to €4m as a base rate, with bonuses potentially taking his salary to €5m.

Now Inter are ready to take advantage of Inter’s hesitancy, offering €6m to Nainggolan and €50m to his club.

There is also interest from the Premier League though, and Roma would be very reluctant to sell to the Nerazzurri.

Nainggolan has been clear that he wants to stay at Stadio Olimpico this summer, but the feeling is that the Lupi must make concrete strides on a renewal.