Inter enter Matic race

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly interested in Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, as he won’t now be sold to Manchester United.

The midfielder seemed set to join the Red Devils this summer, but relations between the two clubs are frosty after Romelu Lukaku moved to Old Trafford.

Therefore, reports Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have made enquiries about Matic and have been told that he costs €40m.

The Beneamata have no intention of paying that much, but are hoping that the cost will come down as the start of the season moves closer.

The alternatives to Matic would be Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi or Matias Vecino of Fiorentina, who can go for €24m before August 10.