Juventus fly out for Costa

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta is expected in Germany today to close a deal for Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa.

It was revealed last night that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs, a €6m loan with a €40m obligation to buy next summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Costa will be given a salary of €7m per season with only the final details of the transfer to be worked out today.

There is still no agreement over the timing of the payments, but Juve will be allowed to spread the €40m over several years.

Marotta is expected to arrive in Germany later today, and Costa could make his way to Turin as soon as this evening.

However, it’s more likely that he’ll come to Italy tomorrow to take his medicals and sign his contract.