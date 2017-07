Boca: ‘Inter’s Colidio offer accepted’

By Football Italia staff

Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici confirms “we’ve accepted an offer” from Inter for Facundo Colidio.

The 17-year-old striker is currently with the Xeneizes’ Under-20 side, and will be loaned back until at least January as he doesn’t turn 18 until January 4.

“We’ve accepted an offer from the Nerazzurri,” Angelici confirmed in an interview with Fox Sports.

“There is an agreement.

“Gary Medel? It’s a very difficult deal, above all for financial reasons.”