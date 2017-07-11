Biglia waits for Milan

Lucas Biglia reportedly hasn’t joined Lazio’s pre-season training camp, as he waits for Milan.

The Biancocelesti captain has already agreed terms on a move to San Siro, but the two clubs are struggling to come to an agreement.

The Rossoneri are offering €14m, but the capital club are continuing to hold out for €20m, despite the fact the midfielder is out of contract next summer.

According to calciomercato.com, Biglia did not attend the medical tests scheduled for Saturday, and hasn’t joined his teammates at Auronzo di Cadore.

Milan leave for pre-season in China on Friday, and want to complete the signing before then.

To that end they will meet Biglia’s agent, Enzo Montepaone, in Milan today to try and come to an agreement.