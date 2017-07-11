NEWS
Tuesday July 11 2017
Donnarumma renewal imminent
By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to sign his new Milan contract today, after his brother completed a medical.

The 18-year-old has agreed a new deal with the Rossoneri, having initially rejected an extension, and part of the deal is a return for his brother, Antonio.

The elder Donnarumma has now completed his medicals, so there is no barrier to his younger brother signing the new contract.

This morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport expects a €70m release clause to be inserted into the new deal.

That represents a compromise, as Milan wanted €100m while agent Mino Raiola pushed for €50m in the event the Diavolo fail to reach the Champions League.

It’s thought the higher clause will apply regardless of European qualification.

