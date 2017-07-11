Reina set for Napoli renewal

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina is expected to sign a new Napoli contract in the coming days, tying him down until 2019.

The Spaniard’s current deal expires at the end of the coming season, and it has been rumoured that his relationship with President Aurelio De Laurentiis has broken down.

That led to reports he could move to England to reunite with Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United, but Premium Sport is reporting today that he will sign an extension.

It’s not yet clear what the details of the contract will be, beyond that Reina will sign a new deal to stay at San Paolo until 2019.

The goalkeeper is a key figure in the dressing room, and despite slight doubts over his long-term future as number 1, the Partenopei are keen to keep him around.